DC Ganderbal holds meet to discuss solid waste management

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss the issues related to Solid Waste Management in the district.

As per an official, the existing gaps in the functioning and future plans of scientific disposal of solid waste management were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by ADC, ACR, SDM Kangan, CMO Ganderbal, EO MC Ganderbal, Tehsildar Ganderbal, Xen Manasbal Development Authority, Dy CEO Ganderbal, representatives of District Legal Services Authority and other concerned officers were also present, the official added.