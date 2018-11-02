DC flags-off bus service at Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar Thursday inaugurated the J&K SRTC buses at New Bus Adda, Budgam.
While flagging off the buses to the different routes of district Budgam, DDC lauded the Motor Vehicles Department and JKSRTC for redressing the long pending demand of the public, especially of people living in remote areas of Beerwah, Khansahab, and Char-e-Sharief.
The inauguration of the bus service ended the 2-decade long absence of SRTC service in district Budgam. On the occasion, it was informed that 3 buses shall ply from Budgam to Char-i-Sharief, Budgam to Beerwah and Budgam to Khansahab. It was further informed that one Ladies Special Bus shall also ply on the roads of Budgam within a few weeks time.
On the occasion, ARTO Budgam, Mubashir Jan said with the operation of SRTC buses on these routes, it would help in providing better transport facilities to the public.
Present on the occasion were IAS Probationer, Bilal Mohideen Bhat, Deputy General Manager, J&K SRTC, B.A Sofi, ARTO Budgam Mubashir Jan and President Workers Union, J&K SRTC besides other officials and transporters.