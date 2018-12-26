DC felicitates cricketer

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Dec 25:
Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmed Tuesday congratulated Jasia Akhter who was recently selected in 'India Reds' women cricket team.
Jasia is the first girl from Jammu and Kashmir who has been selected in the coveted cricket team.
The Deputy Commissioner met family of Jasia and congratulated them on the grand success of their daughter. "Jasia belongs to a far flung village of Bradipora in Shopian and despite the odds, she has made it to the Reds," he said.
He said that the youth in rural areas are gifted with great talent and the administration has taken many steps to guide them towards greater success.
He said that Jasia not only brought laurels to district Shopian but this is also a moment of happiness for the whole state. "This is the first time that any girl from J&K has been chosen for India Reds and we share this happiness with the family of Jasia and whole State," he said.
Having many firsts to her credit already, ace woman cricketer of the J&K, Jasia Akhtar, who plays for Punjab in the national arena has been selected to play for India Reds team in the upcoming Women’s Challenger One-day trophy.
Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced its three teams for the upcoming Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy One-Day Tournament-2019. India Reds, India Blue and India Green - all comprise of 13 players each and will play against each other in the event from January 3 in Andra Pradesh.
Earlier, last year, Jasia had become the second cricketer from J&K after Roopali Slathia of Jammu to be selected for the national camp. Even though she took part in the national camp but couldn’t make it to the Indian cricket team. However, this time Jasia is confident of making it to Indian cricket team by doing well in the upcoming challenger trophy.
“I am happy to see my name in the list and being rewarded for the hard work. This is another chance for me to do well and get a place in Team India,” Jasia said.