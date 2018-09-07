About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Doda seeks detailed report on land acquisition cases of PMGSY

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Simrandeep Singh, on Thursday sought a detailed report on the status of land acquisition cases of PMGSY in the district.
According to an official, Singh said this as he chaired a meeting to review the progress of land acquisition cases in the district and approved draft awards of seven cases of PMGSY land acquisition cases amounting to Rs 5 crore.
The meeting was attended by ADC Bhaderwah, Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti, ACR Doda Dhirendra Sharma, SDM Gandoh, Dil Mir Choudhary and SDM Thathri Mohammad Anwar Banday, the official said.
During the meeting, the DDC sought a detailed report on the status of land acquisition cases of PMGSY roads and directed the Collectors to submit fortnightly reports of disbursal of awarded compensation to the beneficiaries, the official added.
The DDC also passed directions for not initiating the land acquisition process if the indenting department does not certify the availability of funds for acquisition.
He further asked the Tehsildars to speed up the process of preparation of papers in respect of 18 held up villages up.

 

