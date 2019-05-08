DC Doda reviews progress on PHE, PMGSY projects

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode today reviewed the progress on PHE projects taken up under State Sector, Centrally Sponsored schemes and languishing projects. He also reviewed the status of Prime Minister Grameen Sadak Yojana projects (PMGSY) in the District.

A detailed review of ongoing projects of and the achievements in 2018-19 was held at the meeting.

The DDC instructed the concerned engineers to strictly adhere to quality parameters while executing the projects and closely monitor the pace of work. He further exhorted them to put in their best efforts to achieve the targets within fixed timeline.

In view of summer season, the DDC instructed the concerned officers to ensure regular water supply and remain present at their respective jurisdictions to address the routine issues of general public with utmost priority.

Meanwhile, the DDC reviewed progress on the PMGSY projects. Various issues hampering completion of the projects were apprised to the chair. The DDC directed the concerned authorities to resolve the pendency of issues and start the works on the projects already accorded technical sanction .

The DDC assured full co-operation of District administration to fast track the pace of all developmental projects besides resolving all issues proactively and removing bottlenecks if any for the timely execution of the projects.

SE PMGSY, DFO Doda, DFO Bhaderwah, EX EN PMGSY sub division Doda and Thathri, EXEN PHE, and other officers and engineers attended the meeting.