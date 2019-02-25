DC Doda holds introductory public meeting cum redressal camp

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 24:
District Development Commissioner, Doda Dr. Sagar D. Doifode Sunday chaired a public meeting to listen to the grievances of the people living in Doda and its adjoining areas.
As per an official, SSP Doda, Shabir Ahmed, ADDC Doda Mohammad Hanief Malik, ADC Doda Kishori lal, CPO Doda Parshotam Kumar, Superintendent Engineer PWD, Ex Engineer PDD, PWD, PHE, AD FCS&CA, President Municipal Committee Doda, other ward members, senior citizens, representatives of various political parties and social organisations, media persons among others attended the meeting..
During the meeting, DDC was apprised about the demands of people related to R&B, FCS&CA, PMGSY, Education, Health, PDD, PHE etc.
Various issues were highlighted by the participants regarding the recent snowfall in Doda and adjoining areas and appealed DDC Doda for early release of relief in favor of affected families.
Moreover security of children studying outside the state, law and order situation of district, drug menace, better road connectivity to avoid accidents, to provide better essential services, requirement of Ayush hospital were also discussed.
DDC Doda gave patient hearing to the visiting delegations and assured them timely redressal in a time bound manner. He also sought support of the people of Doda in order to participate in the development of the district and to provide full cooperation to administration to maintain communal harmony, law and order in the district.
DDC Doda said that the main agenda of the administration is to be responsive and quick in solving the issues of the people without any bias, the official added.