DC Doda for swift completion of dev works

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Simrandeep Singh on Wednesday convened a meeting to review the progress of various developments works being executed by JKPCC, R&B, Housing and Urban development in the district.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by ADDC, Mohammad Hanief Malik, SE R&B Naseer Ahmed Goni, GM JKPCC, Executive engineer R&B, CPO, CMO, DEPO besides representatives from concerned departments.
While reviewing performance of various projects being executed, the DDC asked the concerned agencies to ensure the completion of all such projects especially where sufficient funds are available. He asked the officers to identify the bottlenecks and bring it to the notice of higher authorities for suitable outcome.
GM JKPCC gave a detailed account of physical and financial progress of various projects which are in different stages of completion like Shiva dal bridge, Kulsari bridge, Mounda bridge, Gandoh-Jai Road, Batyas Manoo road, Degree college Kilhotran, Polytechnic college Beoli and outdoor stadium Doda.
The Deputy commissioner also reviewed progress on construction of various Higher secondary schools under RMSA besides up gradation of Middle schools to High schools in the district.
Special emphasis was laid on the construction of Govt Medical College Ghat where the concerned authorities were asked to accelerate the pace of work for its timely completion.
DDC further asked all the departments to work in synergy and coordination and emphasized on regular monitoring of developmental works.