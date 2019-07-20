DC Doda flags off Hajj pilgrims

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode flagged off 2nd batch of 61 Hajj pilgrims, here today.

ADDC Doda Imam Din, SSP Doda Shabir Ahmed Malik, ACR Doda Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, team of civil and police officers, besides a large number of people were present to see off the pilgrims.

Interacting with the pilgrims, the DC congratulated them for getting the opportunity to perform the holy pilgrimmage. He also wished them safe and secure pilgrimage and appealed them to pray for peace and prosperity of the state and district as well.

The group of pilgrims which left in buses from Dak bungalow Doda to Hajj House Srinagar will take international flight to Saudi Arabia on July 21 from International Airport Srinagar.

Earlier, a group of 45 pilgrims of the district left to Delhi on July 14 from where they took the flight to Saudi Arabia on July 16, while 3rd batch of 71 pilgrims will leave tomorrow for Srinagar and for onward journey on July 22.

Meanwhile, the 1st batch of 11 Hajj pilgrims of Bhadarwah left from here today to Srinagar. People from different areas of the mountainous Tehsil gathered at the historical Jamia Masjid Bhadarwah and accompanied the pilgrims to old bus stand where they boarded the vehicle.

ADC Bhadarwah Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti along with other officers including ASP Raj Singh, Chairman Municipal Committee Dr. Shahid Mughal and SHO Bhadarwah congratulated the pilgrims for getting the opportunity of performing Hajj.