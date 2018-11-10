DC Doda dissatisfied over delays in payment under SDRF

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 09:
District Development Commissioner, Doda, Anshul Garg today convened a meeting to review the pending liability under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the current financial year 2018-19.
According to an official, expressing dissatisfaction over the delays in payments executed under SDRF, the DDC Doda entrusted upon the concerned executing agencies to submit the complete formalities as per the norms of SDRF within weeks time for the early release of funds, which are lying with the DDC Office, to meet out any challenge in future in respect of natural calamities.
Meanwhile, the DDC was apprised by the concerned officers of PWD R&B, PHE, PMGSY and EM&RE departments about the various constraints with regard to pending liabilities. Taking cognizance in this regard, the DDC Doda issued a circular for various agencies during the natural calamities.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, Mohammad Hanief Malik, Chief Planning Officer, Parshotam Kumar, SE PWD(R&B) circle Doda, SE PMGSY circle Batote, SE Hydraulic circle Doda, SE, EM&RE circle besides other officers of the concerned executing agencies, the official added.