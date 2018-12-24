DC distributes prizes, medals to winners

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Dec 23:
The 10-day long Shaheed Aurangzeb Memorial Rural Sports Mela 2018 concluded in Mendhar on Sunday. The melka was organised under the aegis of Khelo India Programme.
DC Poonch Rahul Yadav, ACD Abdul Qayum, Tehsildar, BDO, SDPO, Dy YSO, ZPEO, Commander 37 RR besides teachers and students were also present during the sports function.
Nodal Officer Khelo India Program said that different sports competitions including Volleyball matches, Kabaddi matches, Tug of war, Boulder lifting competition and several other games were organised during the sports mela in block Mendhar.
He said 34 teams participated in under-14 Kho-Kho game, 32 teams in under-19 kho-kho, 26 teams in under-19 Kabaddi, 18 teams in under-14/19 football and 13 teams played in under 19 cricket matches. He said 126 athletes also took part in different athletic games.
Speaking on the occasion DDC Rahul Yadav congratulated and praised the participants for taking part in large numbers in rural sports. He said that playing games not only keeps the young generation fit and healthy but is also a scope for showcasing their talent in bigger platforms.
Commander of 37 RR also spoke on the occasion and motivated the youth for playing outdoor games so that the youth of the country can remain fit and give their part in the development of the nation.
After the conclusion of matches DC along with army commander distributed the prizes and medals to the winner and runner-up teams.