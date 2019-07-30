About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 30, 2019 |

DC directs starting massive sanitation drive in Ganderbal

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan, Monday directed his officers to start sanitation drive in the district and raise awareness among people about cleanliness.
Government spokesman said in a statement that Khan while chairing a meeting with officers, inquired about the measures being taken in the district in maintaining cleanliness.
The education department informed that sanitation drives were conducted in all the schools of the district as per the schedule framed earlier. The DDC directed the Deputy CEO to carry similar sanitation-cum-awareness drives in the habitation areas including market places in collaboration with degree colleges and polytechnic college.
“The existing gaps in the functioning and future plans of scientific disposal of solid waste management were also discussed threadbare in the meeting,” said the statement.
To sensitize the people about the solid waste management and ill effects of polythene at village level, the DDC stressed on the concerned officers to create mass awareness at Panchayat level by involving Panchs/Sarpanchs, Anganwadi workers and local people besides holding seminars, quiz competitions in every school of panchayats across the district.
Municipal Committee Ganderbal was asked to chalk out sanitation drive calendar covering all municipal blocks of the district besides installing more dustbins at the appropriate places in the town.
CEO Sonamarg Development Authority and CEO Manasbal Development Authority were asked to intensify sanitation drives in their respective jurisdictions.
I&FC department was directed to carry sanitation cum awareness drive along the river Sindh and its adjoining tributaries.
DDC urged for coordination among all the officers and asked for framing calendar for carrying such sanitation cum awareness drives throughout the district.
In the meeting it was decided that massive sanitation-cum-awareness drive shall be conducted from Sonamarg to Baltal base camp on 30th July for which necessary arrangements were also discussed.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Showkat Ahmad, ACD Mohammad Ashraf, ACR Nisar Ahamd Malik, Tehsildars, DPO and other concerned officers.

Latest News

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

Jul 29 | Javid Sofi
Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

Jul 29 | Agencies
BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

Jul 29 | Agencies
For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

Jul 29 | Rising Kashmir News
PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Jul 29 | Agencies
Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Jul 29 | Agencies
GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

Jul 29 | RK Web News
Saudi King Salman

Saudi King Salman's brother dies at 96

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Jul 29 | Agencies
India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Attack at Afghan VP candidate

Attack at Afghan VP candidate's office kill 20: Official

Jul 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 30, 2019 |

DC directs starting massive sanitation drive in Ganderbal

              

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan, Monday directed his officers to start sanitation drive in the district and raise awareness among people about cleanliness.
Government spokesman said in a statement that Khan while chairing a meeting with officers, inquired about the measures being taken in the district in maintaining cleanliness.
The education department informed that sanitation drives were conducted in all the schools of the district as per the schedule framed earlier. The DDC directed the Deputy CEO to carry similar sanitation-cum-awareness drives in the habitation areas including market places in collaboration with degree colleges and polytechnic college.
“The existing gaps in the functioning and future plans of scientific disposal of solid waste management were also discussed threadbare in the meeting,” said the statement.
To sensitize the people about the solid waste management and ill effects of polythene at village level, the DDC stressed on the concerned officers to create mass awareness at Panchayat level by involving Panchs/Sarpanchs, Anganwadi workers and local people besides holding seminars, quiz competitions in every school of panchayats across the district.
Municipal Committee Ganderbal was asked to chalk out sanitation drive calendar covering all municipal blocks of the district besides installing more dustbins at the appropriate places in the town.
CEO Sonamarg Development Authority and CEO Manasbal Development Authority were asked to intensify sanitation drives in their respective jurisdictions.
I&FC department was directed to carry sanitation cum awareness drive along the river Sindh and its adjoining tributaries.
DDC urged for coordination among all the officers and asked for framing calendar for carrying such sanitation cum awareness drives throughout the district.
In the meeting it was decided that massive sanitation-cum-awareness drive shall be conducted from Sonamarg to Baltal base camp on 30th July for which necessary arrangements were also discussed.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Showkat Ahmad, ACD Mohammad Ashraf, ACR Nisar Ahamd Malik, Tehsildars, DPO and other concerned officers.

News From Rising Kashmir

;