DC directs starting massive sanitation drive in Ganderbal

July 30, 2019 |

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan, Monday directed his officers to start sanitation drive in the district and raise awareness among people about cleanliness.

Government spokesman said in a statement that Khan while chairing a meeting with officers, inquired about the measures being taken in the district in maintaining cleanliness.

The education department informed that sanitation drives were conducted in all the schools of the district as per the schedule framed earlier. The DDC directed the Deputy CEO to carry similar sanitation-cum-awareness drives in the habitation areas including market places in collaboration with degree colleges and polytechnic college.

“The existing gaps in the functioning and future plans of scientific disposal of solid waste management were also discussed threadbare in the meeting,” said the statement.

To sensitize the people about the solid waste management and ill effects of polythene at village level, the DDC stressed on the concerned officers to create mass awareness at Panchayat level by involving Panchs/Sarpanchs, Anganwadi workers and local people besides holding seminars, quiz competitions in every school of panchayats across the district.

Municipal Committee Ganderbal was asked to chalk out sanitation drive calendar covering all municipal blocks of the district besides installing more dustbins at the appropriate places in the town.

CEO Sonamarg Development Authority and CEO Manasbal Development Authority were asked to intensify sanitation drives in their respective jurisdictions.

I&FC department was directed to carry sanitation cum awareness drive along the river Sindh and its adjoining tributaries.

DDC urged for coordination among all the officers and asked for framing calendar for carrying such sanitation cum awareness drives throughout the district.

In the meeting it was decided that massive sanitation-cum-awareness drive shall be conducted from Sonamarg to Baltal base camp on 30th July for which necessary arrangements were also discussed.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Showkat Ahmad, ACD Mohammad Ashraf, ACR Nisar Ahamd Malik, Tehsildars, DPO and other concerned officers.



