DC directs closure of unauthorized brick kilns in Budgam

Budgam, December 21:
District MagistrateBudgam, Dr Syed SehrishAsgar Friday reviewed the regulation of brick kilns operating in the district Budgam here at a meeting.
The meeting was attended by ADC Khursheed Ahmad Shah, SDM Chadoora, Deputy Director Geology Mining, officers/officials of line departments, representatives of Brick Kiln Owners Association and other concerned.
The District Magistrate categorically stated that no brick kiln located anywhere across the district will be allowed to continue operations without completing all requisite formalities/norms. The DM urged all the concerned departments, particularly Geology and Mining, Pollution control Board, Revenue, Industries, Forest and Environment Department to minutely re-verify the authentication of documents/licenses as well as the feasibility of the kilns.
She said presently there are 178 brick kilns operating in the district, out of which 20 are reportedly running illegally. For these units, the district administration is going to formulate a concrete plan to discontinue their operations and order their closure, the DM said.
The District Magistrate strongly impressed upon the concerned to furnish the detailed inspection report of all brick kilns within a week’s time mentioning whether they are operating as per envisaged parameters and abiding by the norms.
During the meeting, the issue of brick kilns functioning around Srinagar Airport came also under discussion. The DM also directed that any tipper or load carrier carrying bricks shall cover their loads while plying through the populated areas.