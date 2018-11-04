DC directs all departments to ensure uninterrupted services

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday issued instructions to all concerned departments with regard to the preparedness about snow-clearance and dewatering in the district.
The official spokesperson said the departments were asked to ensure meeting any eventuality arising out of the prevalent weather situation in the district being directed to keep adequate men and machinery on standby. He instructed to ensure timely clearance of snow from all main roads, lanes and by-lanes, especially roads leading to important installations like hospitals and receiving stations.
The DC also directed all the departments to establish control rooms for the convenience of the general public.
The PDD was asked to ensure all power-related repairs are undertaken as soon as possible. He directed for close coordination between all the departments all during the current weather situation prevails.
It was said that Assistant Commissioner Revenue Srinagar Peerzada Zahoor (Mobile No. 7006690719/ 9419123429), Sub Divisional Magistrate (East) Srinagar Riyaz Ahmad Beigh (9419026036) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (West) Hameeda Akhter (9682666597/ 9018668253) will function as nodal officers to monitor the situation within their areas of jurisdiction.
The general public has been asked to contact the following numbers in case of any eventualities: DC Office Srinagar 0194-2483229/0194-2477033/0194-2472580/9419042342/ 7051112345, R&B Department 0194-2311364/9419012257, Fire & Emergency Services 0194-2479488/101/9419251908, Police Control Room 100, Mechanical Engineering Department 0194-2497458/9419747240, PDD 0194-2452001/9419019634, UEED 0194-2500444/9419176458, SMC 0194-2474499/9419065735, CAPD 0194-2455019, PHE 0194-2452047/7889587011, Health 0194-2452498/9906540795 and Drainage 9419004480.