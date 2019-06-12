DC declares Inter Block Competition open

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Level Inter Block competition for Boys under 15 years and Under 18 years in the discipline of Kabaddi, Volley Ball, Wrestling, Kho Kho, and Athletics under ‘Khelo India’ sports for peace and development was organized by the District Administration hereon Tuesday.

As per an official, District Development Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla was the chief guest on the occasion.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Gurvinderjeet Singh, PO ICDS, Rimpy Ohri, Deputy Director Employment, Subash Dogra, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Sukhdev Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. K.C Dogra, AD Planning, Anil Sharma and other officers of various departments were also present on the occasion.

Around 550 participants drawn from different blocks of the district participated in the tournament.

DDC congratulated the players for their performance during tournament and said that sports activities help in productively channelizing youth and inculcating the spirit of brotherhood among students.

DDC also interacted with the participants and urged the youth to actively participate in the sports activities for their all round development.

He also said that holding such sporting events gives a platform to the budding players of the district besides encouraging a sports culture for health of a society.