DC conducts surprise inspection of DH Kupwara

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the district hospital wherein he interacted with patients and enquired about the facilities being provided to them.

He impressed upon the hospital administration to ensure proper arrangements for the patients, sanitation of the hospital wards and corridors, and other health care facilities.

During the visit, the DC directed the officers to work with utmost dedication while delivering their professional duties so that patients are made to feel comfortable while receiving treatment.

Officers present on the occasion reiterated that hospital administration is committed to providing requisite quality health care facilities to the people.

During the inspection, the DC reviewed the facilities of several units of the hospitals including laboratory, x-ray unit and outer fencing of the hospital premises. He directed the hospital administration to complete the remaining fencing work at an earliest.

While checking the attendance, the Deputy Commissioner warned the officers that there will be zero tolerance against the dereliction of duties by employees and impressed upon the officers to maintain the duty roster strictly.