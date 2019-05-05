DC chairs public grievance redressal camp at Uri

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Baramulla Saturday convened a public grievance redressal camp at Nowshera, Uri with District Development Commissioner Dr G.N. Itoo in chair.

The official spokesperson said the senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla, Chief Medical Officer, Engineers, and various other district and Sectoral officers besides a huge gathering of the public were present in the camp.

On the occasion, the spokesperson said, various civil society members and senior citizens highlighted the main problems of the people. They demanded transport facility for Peerniyan, the establishment of the wellness center at Nowshera Boniyar, fencing of Government High school Nowshera, repair of the roads, construction of flood channel at Bela Boniyar, upgradation/argumentation of electric transformers, the establishment of fire service station at Nowshera and telecommunication facility in those areas where it is not available.

The DDC urged the officers to provide every basic facility to the people besides directing them to dispose off the grievances of the people on priority. He reiterated the District administration’s commitment of providing every basic facility to the people.

