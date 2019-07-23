DC chairs meeting for beautification of Kupwara town

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg Monday convened a meeting of district/sectoral officers to discuss modalities for the formulation of beautification plan of Kupwara town.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, ADC, Farooq Ahmad Baba, executive engineers of R&B, I&FC, PHE, EO besides president of municipal committee Kupwara and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed various plans for the beautification of Kupwara town including, road connectivity, water supply, parking facilities, traffic management, development of public parks and solid waste management plans.

On the occasion, the DDC directed the concerned officers to consult designers for making of signboards. He directed PHE authorities to visit the town along with Chairman MC to identify the places for installation of water points for pedestrians at public places.

DDC directed executive engineer, R&B to make a detailed project report of six feet wide walkway path from Kupwara to Drugmulla, adding that it will be useful for pedestrians and will add more beauty to the town after installation of lights. Directions were passed to submit the DPRs for construction of new children park at Darzi Mohalla Kupwara for which ADDC and Tehsildar Kupwara will have spot visit along with EO MC and President MC Kupwara for demarcation of land.

He directed Exen R&B Kupwara to complete the work of dividers on roads of Kupwara town and complete the drainage work by 20th of August 2019.

The executive engineer EM&RE along with EO MC and president MC Kupwara shall have spot visit to the town for installation of 5 high mast lights.