DC chairs DLRC meeting, reviews performance of banks

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Banks extend Rs 334 Cr credit in Bandipora

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Saturday chaired a meeting of District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) convened by Lead District Manager Bandipora.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), managers of various Banks and heads of various line departments of the district.

While welcoming all the heads of line departments, District Coordinators of various Banks of the District, Lead District Manager presented the performance of all banks and line departments of the district for quarter that ended March 2019.

The meeting was informed that all banks operating in the district have extended credit aggregating to an amount of Rs 334.56 Cr under priority sector amounting to 78.73 percent while Rs 208.12 cr under non-priority sector witnessing increase by 208 percent thereby registering an achievement of 114.06 percent in aggregate including priority and non-priority sector.

Lead Bank manager informed that 1809 cases were sponsored by different agencies to banks in the last financial year out of which 1068 cases were sanctioned and disbursed by banks while 607 cases were returned and 134 are pending with banks.

While reviewing the performance of Banks and Government departments under various scheme, DDC Bandipora directed for speedy disposal for government sponsored cases. He advised all the banks and the sponsoring agencies to work in coordination and cohesion to achieve the goals and targets for development progress and eradication of unemployment.

The meeting was informed that 23 awareness camps were conducted by the banks, Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) and Financial Literacy Council under the adieu of Lead District Office Bandipora for the quarter ending March 2019. He said that out of these six awareness camps were specially conducted on Digital banking and 17 were general awareness camps.

It was given that JKBRSETI Bandipora has conducted four training programs in which 121 candidates were provided training during the fourth quarter of last financial year. 15 awareness camps were also conducted at different villages including Ashtingoo Ghat, Barzulla, Arin, Aragam, Khenusa, Mangnipora, Bankoote, Sumbal, Sumlar and Shokbaba.

The DDC said that much is needed to be done in the district and there are many uncovered areas in Banking Sector including in Gurez valley. He directed to take measures to establish banks in these areas.

He said the line departments have to be more proactive so that all the benefits are passed on to the grass root level of the needy for overall economic development of the district. Besides, he directed officers to carry out their role more efficiently as they are at the helm of affairs and without their participation, upliftment of below poverty line is not possible to achieve.

Lead District Manager Bandipora assured the meeting that at every sphere and segment of population and business activity will be taken care of.