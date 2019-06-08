DC chairs DLRC meet, reviews performance of banks

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, convened a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) to review performance of all banks in key areas of deposits and advances in the district for quarter ending March 2018 here today.

Threadbare discussion was held on various issues including flow of credit to priority sector and weaker sections of society, issuance of KCCs, Bank and sector wise achievements in lending to priority and non priority sector under Annual Credit Plan 2018-19, Bank wise position of deposits and advances in the district as on 31-03-2019, finance to joint liability farming groups of Bhoomi heen Kissan, financial inclusion plan for the district, number of financial literacy programmes by the rural branches of banks during the quarter, functioning of financial literacy counseling center, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the district, Doubling of farmers income by 2022, Master circular on KCC scheme, seeding of Aadhar, setting up of rural Self Employment Training Institute Udhampur besides other related.

DDC expressed concern over poor performance in housing loan and education loan cases. He asked the bankers to reconcile the dates in BLBC level and reach out to the target groups.

The DDC instructed all the bankers to further improve the CD ratio at par with the national level in the next quarter.

He asked the concerned officers to organise finance literacy awareness camps at school and college level by dovetailing with other departments at block headquarters so that maximum benefits could reach at ground level.

DDC exhorted upon the Bank officers and Line Departments to fix targets according to the need and prospective of the area concerned so that no hindrance comes in the way to achieve optimum results on the ground in a stipulated time frame.

Earlier, the LDM briefed about various performance and achievement of various banks during the financial year 2018-19 in various sectors of the district.

Among others GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, ACD, Neelam Khajuria, Deputy Director Employment and Counseling, Subash Dogra, AGM RBI, AGM NABARD, and other district officers of various line departments besides bankers were present in the meeting.