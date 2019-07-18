DC Budgam visits Hokarsar wetland, reviews dredging of FSC

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directs early demarcation of Hokarsar Wetland, peripheries

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of Hokarsar wetland and inspected ongoing dredging work of Flood Spill Channel (FSC) at Hajibagh, Soibugh, Shariefabad, Narbal and Sozieth.

Government spokesman said in a statement that DDC was accompanied by Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Yehya Naqash, ADC Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, SE Hydraulics and Ex.En Flood Control Division Narbal G.A Beigh, Deputy Conservator of Forests Wildlife, Abul Rauf Zargar Tehsildar Budgam, Nusrat Aziz and other concerned.

She directed the concerned to take up demarcation work of Hokarsar wetland and its peripheries from Hajibagh to Sozieth in Budgam district on fast track basis. She further revealed that a joint team of Officers and officials from the departments of Wildlife Protection, Revenue, Forest and Photo Interpretation Officials will start demarcation work of Hokarsar wetland and its peripheries from Thursday.

The DDC stressed on timely completion of all revenue related issues and said that designated nodal officer tehsildar Budgam Nusrat Aziz will execute the whole demarcation work as required.

She instructed concerned to ensure a complete ban on the land conversions of all types of wetland and urged upon concerned to take prompt action in such cases against the offenders positively.

Expressing concern on the illegal dumping of garbage along the peripheries of Hokarsar wetland on either side of Soibugh road, she directed the concerned to remove all the garbage at the earliest.

Later the DDC visited the interiors of the Hokarsar and FSC Narbal to have an on-spot assessment and review the progress of different works under execution relating to dredging, widening and excavation. The DDC also inspected construction work of bridge under execution of JKPCC at a cost of Rs 20 crore at Shareefabad.

During the visit, many public deputations met the DDC and apprised her of many issues. The DDC gave them assured them that all of their genuine demands would be looked on priority.