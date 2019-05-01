DC Budgam visits Disaster Evacuation centers

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Tuesday visited the designated Main Disaster Evacuation Centre, Higher Secondary School Humhama.

ADC Budgam, Chief Education Officer Budgam, Tehsildar, Officials of Disaster Management and other concerned were also present. The visit was aimed to have a firsthand status of preparedness and readiness made in case of any natural disaster or other eventualities. Besides the Main Centre, 5 safety camps have also been established which are equipped with all requirements. It was also told that to monitor and facilitate the relief and rescue emergencies during any eventuality, special teams under the control of a designated nodal officer will be stationed at all 5 prescribed locations which will also be helped by local concerned staff when required.