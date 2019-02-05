DC Budgam unveils DDA wall, table calendars

Budgam, Febuary 4:
District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Monday unveiled Doodhpathri Development Authority Wall/ Table Calendars-2019 during a grand function held at New Conference Hall Budgam.
ADDC Budgam/ CEO DDA, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ACR Budgam, Zaffar Ahmad Shawl, DEPO Budgam, Farooq Ahmad Raina, and various other officials of DDA were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion, DC Budgam said that both calendars highlight the significance of Doodhpathri vis-a-vis its natural beauty, lush green jungles, snow-capped mountains, fast flowing water streams and its rich meadows and pastures. She said that the main focus is to promote the Doodhpathri as the best tourist destination and ensure the tourist footfall increases to all other nearby unexplored and virgin tourist places in the district.
She said that the efforts are on to aware people about the beauty of the Doodhpathri and attract both locals and outside tourists to visit the place.
CEO DDA, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai said that it is an effort to highlight various places around Doodhpathri worth to be visited and promoted for their beauty and calmness. He said that government has taken up various development projects to develop Doodhpathri and ensure all required facilities for the visitors there.