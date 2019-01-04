DC Budgam takes stock of traffic management at Srinagar Airport

Budgam, January 3:
District Development Commissioner, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today visited Srinagar International Airport to take stock of traffic management for smooth passage of Umrah pilgrims and other passengers towards airport.
The DDC also took review of the changes made in the backdrop of the traffic congestion complaints and the decision taken in the recently held meeting in this connection.
While chairing a joint meeting attended by Director Airport, SSP Anti-Hijacking, SSP Traffic Rural and ARTO, the DDC observed that special lane starting from GIO’s Mess point has greatly helped in de-congesting the traffic on the Airport road. “The plan has worked well as we are getting positive feedback from the passengers and pilgrims in this regard,” she said.
The DDC said that the special lane for Umrah pilgrims was taken as a joint initiative to tackle the traffic jam issue.
She urged passengers/ pilgrims to cooperate and restrict plying of extra vehicles towards the Airport road to facilitate smooth vehicular movement.
ARTO Budgam, Mubashir Jan said the special lane was started within the existing infrastructure which has proved right decision to ease out travel of passengers, particularly pilgrims up to the airport transit point.
He said that a group of volunteers were also working on this route to counsel violators about the traffic rules.