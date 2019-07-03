DC Budgam takes stock of Hajj arrangements

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Tuesday visited Srinagar International Airport Humhama to take stock of the arrangements put in place for Hajj pilgrims whose departure commences from 04-07-2019.

The official spokesperson said during visit, the DDC took stock of facilities including availability of clean drinking water, medical facilities, refreshment, volunteer services, traffic management in and outside of airport premises, immigration check facilities and baggage carrying facilities. During the visit the DDC was accompanied by Director Airport Authority Srinagar Akash Deep Mathur, SSP Anti Hijacking, Harmeet Singh and other concerned.





