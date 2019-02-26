DC Budgam takes review of PM-SYM pension scheme implementation

Budgam,February 25:
Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of officers to take review of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme across the district.
The DC stressed on covering all genuine unorganized workers working as MG-NREGA job card holders, brick kiln workers, pony wallas, labor card holders and all those who are unorganized workers across the district under the pension scheme across the district.
The DC stressed on concerned departments including Employment and Rural Development Department to coordinate with each other and complete the list of genuine workers expeditiously.
She emphasized on disseminating awareness about the scheme through print and electronic media so that no genuine worker is left out of the scheme.
Assistant Director Employment Budgam was asked to ensure maximum number of workers are registered daily and to inform the DC Office regularly.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, ACD Budgam, Waseem Raja, AD Employment Budgam Hafsa Qayoom, District Social Welfare officer Budgam, Aqeel Ahmad and officials from other concerned departments.