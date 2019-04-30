DC Budgam stresses on smooth traffic regulation at Magam, Chadoora

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Monday convened a meeting of officers to take a review of the traffic management at Magam and Chadoora towns of the district.

The official spokesperson said she directed concerned to ensure fool-proof traffic management in both the towns. She called on the officials to work in coordination with traders and civil society to ensure smooth flow of traffic at both the two places. She also stressed on the need to create awareness among drivers regarding traffic rules and regulations.

The DDC emphasized on the use of designated parking places and diversions cuts at all required spots to avoid traffic snarls at various points on Magam-Tangmarg route and in Chadoora.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Budgam, ADC Budgam, CPO Budgam, SDM Beerwah, SDM Chadoora, Tehsildar Headquarter, Tehsildars, Dy. SP Traffic, SDPOs, EOs of Municipal Committees, besides representatives from Market Committees, Magam, and Chadoora.





