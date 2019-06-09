DC Budgam reviews sector-wise progress of dev projects, schemes

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Saturday called a meeting of officers of different development and welfare departments and took stock of the progress achieved during the current financial year.

DC while reviewing the department -wise position of the state and central sponsored schemes, district capex and new plan formulation called on district/ sectoral officers to stick to the timelines set up already for the execution/ completion of projects.

In the Health sector, availability of manpower, undergoing construction of SDHs and PHCs and Ayushman Bharat scheme was discussed. In Education sector, vacant school buildings, rationalization of teachers, improving learning outcomes, progress of provision of water, electricity and toilet facilities in schools were also reviewed.

The functioning of Anganwadi centers, availability of nutrition items, availability of point of sale machines in government depots/ fair price shops, status of Ujjwala and availability of ration stock in FCS&CA came also came up for review in the meeting.

DDC also reviewed the schemes of NRDWP and AIBP schemes, conduct of Village and District Level Water and Sanitation Committees, MGNREGA, PMAY, road repair/ macadamization, PMGSY, PMDP, traffic management, developing new areas for tourism, solid waste management in tourist spots, horticulture plan, conduct of workshops, status of languishing projects, conduct of outreach programmes, resolution of public grievances, development of playfields and organizing counselling camps.

DDC while speaking during the meeting instructed strictness on traffic violators, cent per cent coverage of water supply, conduct of career counseling more vigorously, immediate hand over of SDHs and PHCs to the health department, expeditious land acquisition for construction projects, preparation of horticulture action plan and timely completion of PWD, JKPCC and Police Housing Corporation projects.

She also briefed officers about the Back to Village programme.

Among others, ADC Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, SE PHE, ACR, SDMs, ACD, CMO, CEO, heads of Horticulture, Agriculture, Sheep, Animal Husbandry, DFO, DM SFC, EX. En PDD, EX. En R&B, ARTO, AD FCS&CA, AD Labour/Employment, heads of JKPCC, PHC, Cooperative, DMO Chari-e-Shareef Project and other concerned were present on the occasion.