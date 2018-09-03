DC Budgam reviews Muharram arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, SEPTEMBER 02:
District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today visited Imambara at Khomani Chowk here to review arrangements to be made for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of Muharram congregations in the district.
During the visit, various deputations from religious and social organizations met the DDC and apprised her of their demands. The deputations demanded uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply, availability of mobile gensets, availability of mobile water tanks, sanitation and garbage lifting arrangements, decongestion of traffic outside Imambara particularly during peak periods, cleaning of surroundings etc.
On the occasion, the DDC directed all concerned to be proactive in ensuring better Muharram arrangements.
The public deputations also demanded that the population residing on the South side of the Imambara require a temporary makeshift wooden bridge that will facilitate the concerned population hassle-free passage to the Imambara. On this, the DDC directed concerned R&B agency to execute the work on a war footing within the available period.
The Deputy Commissioner also assured the deputations that two ambulances, doctors and paramedical staff will be available round-the-clock at the Imambara from 5th to 12th of Muharram.
She directed the R&B department to immediately start macadamization of Bemina-Sepdan road which already stands allotted and also repair the procession routes at the earliest.
She also asked the SMC to ensure proper sanitation in and around Imambargahs and ensure availability of two mobile toilet vans in the central Imambara Bemina.