DC Budgam reviews functioning of private schools

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of all heads of private schools functioning across the district.

The meeting organized by the Education department Budgam was also attended by CEO Budgam Fatima Tak, DEPO, all ZEOs and other concerned.

The DDC while speaking on the occasion said that every institution must adhere to the envisaged guidelines/instructions issued by the government as well education department. She said there are complaints of collection of bus fee during winter holidays, harsh punishments given to students including corporal punishment and stressed on arresting these trends.

She further said that there is an urgent need of restructuring of school functioning and urged upon all private institutions to ensure 25 percent reservation for the weaker sections at the time of admission besides constituting committees in all institutions for proper monitoring of child abuses. She further emphasized on imparting moral education and contribution towards Red Cross fund. The DDC directed CEO to personally monitor the implementation of the instruction in letter and spirit and submit fortnightly reports accordingly.



