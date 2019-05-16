DC Budgam reviews functioning of Health department

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Wednesday convened a meeting of officers of Health department to review its functioning.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC stressed upon all the concerned to render their duties with utmost care, compassion and with professional integrity. She directed the CMO to resolve all issues relating to land disputes involving PHCs on fastback basis so that more health care centers are made functional enabling the department to expand its reach with more quality. The DDC also stressed for maintaining punctuality at centers and ensure bio-metric attendances at all SDHs and other health centers.

She stressed on providing hassle-free health services to the general public and instructed concerned to ensure curtailment in unnecessary referrals from local health centers.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Budgam, ADC, CMO, all BMOs and other concerned.