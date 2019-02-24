DC Budgam receives Rs 76 lakh to procure 2 critical care ambulances

Budgam, February 23:
In order to improve healthcare in Budgam, Director Airport Authority of India, Srinagar International Airport, Akash Deep Mathur Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 76.28 lakh to the Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar for procurement of two critical care ambulances.
The DC hailed the Director AAI, Srinagar International Airport for providing the money for procurement of two critical care ambulances under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.
She said it was first time that AAI has so generously been up to the idea of initiatives under CSR with the District Administration and gave the money to procure these ambulances which will greatly help in improving the health care facilities in the district.
Director Airport Authority of India, Srinagar, said that such activities will continue in future too as a contribution towards the society under CSR activities.
On the occasion, the DC also inaugurated a new child care room for infant care at Srinagar International Airport, which will be a great help to the lactating mothers on the move.