DC Budgam inaugurates sale of different plant species

March 12, 2019

District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar accompanied by DFO Budgam, Mohammad Ashraf Kutho today inaugurated the sale of different species of plants from DC Office Budgam in a function organized by Pir Panjal Forest Division Budgam.

The plants mainly conifers and broad leaved species will remain available for sale at Rs 13.50 per plant for general public. Today itself 20,000 plants were kept available for sale.

On the occasion, the DDC distributed many plants among the customers.

The occasion was witnessed by large gathering of students, teachers, citizens and NGOs. During the occasion, the DDC was briefed that Forest Division Pir Panjal has initiated a comprehensive plantation drive to plant as many as 1.40 lakh plants of different species consisting of Rs 1.10 lakh conifer and 30,000 broad leaved plants across the district up to 31st of March. She was told that in order to make the plantation drive effective, the department is going to seek the collaboration of all stakeholders particularly, NGOs , Education, R&B, Home Guard and JKP departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC urged upon the people to protect forest and grass lands. She said that for the purpose everyone from people to administration need to contribute so that green cover could be increased in the district. The DC said there is need of mass awareness programmes particularly at schools and Panchayat levels as the collaboration and support will carry the plantation drive across the district with enormous results.