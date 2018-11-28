DC Budgam inaugurates new campus of Spring Buds School Ompora

Budgam, November 27:
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, today inaugurated a new campus of Spring Buds Educational Institute at Ompora during a colorful function organized in connection with 25th annual establishment day of the institution.
The DDC appreciated the school authorities for the success of their institution and urged upon them to inculcate interest of extracurricular activities among the students. She said that apart from education, sports activities are must to develop a student physically and mentally, as healthy body keeps healthy mind. She said there is enormous scope in our children to show case their talent in sports, arts, culture and other fields besides the academics.
Students also presented various cultural programmes during the function. The function was also attended by the school principal, management, large gathering of parents, senior citizens and other concerned.