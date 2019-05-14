DC Budgam chairs Shia-Sunni Coordination Committee meet

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Appeals for peace, restraint, harmony among all sects

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar along with SP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpure Monday held a meeting with members of Shia-Sunni Coordination Committee Budgam at New Conference Hall Budgam.

The meeting was called in the backdrop of spontaneous protests throughout Budgam following the horrific incident of Bandipora.

At the outset, participants condemned the horrific and dastardly act of criminality. While expressing shock over the incident, DC Budgam told the gathering that all humans irrespective of religions are outraged and want a speedy investigation/ trial of the incident so that culprit is dealt with sternly as per law and justice be done with the victim and its family.

She further added though the anger against it is genuine and all should protest against it peacefully but cautioned the members of the committee against any attempts by the vested interests to give it a sectarian touch. She urged upon the respectables of society to ensure calm and peaceful atmosphere in the district. SP Budgam also spoke on the occasion and told that preliminary action as warranted under the law has already been taken in the form of arrest of the accused. He called for restraint from the protestors and told the committee members to ensure peaceful environment. The participants assured the administration of their support in keeping the situation under control.

They demanded toughest action against the person who committed this crime.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by ADDC, ADC, ACR, and DIO Budgam.



