DC Budgam chairs sensitization session of ‘Back to Village’ prog

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to sensitize the officers/officials of Rural development department regarding smooth conduct of the programme titled "Back to the village", an interactive meeting was on Sunday convened by the department under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

As per an official, besides, Assistant Commissioner Development Budgam, the meeting was attended by Executive Engineer REW Budgam, District Panchayat Officer Budgam, BDOs, Assistant Executive Engineers, Programme officers, Village level workers and other field functionaries of Rural development department Budgam.

During the meeting, the District Development Commissioner sensitized the officers/officials about the essence of the programme and the necessary preparations required to make it successful. She enjoined upon the officers and field functionaries of the department to ensure proper planning as well as execution of the programme. The participants were directed to sensitize the team of officials at Panchayat level and to chalk out the activities to be undertaken during the programme. ACD and DPO Budgam also briefed the participants about the various facets of the programme.

The ambitious programme initiated under the directions of Governor J&K state commences throughout the state from June 20th and will run up to 27th June. The programme is aimed at strengthening the bond between the government and the citizens, to energize the Panchayats and obtain feedback about the delivery of Government services/schemes at the grass root level. Under the programme, a gazetted officer of the state will be allocated a Panchayat halqa, where he/she would visit and spend two-days including night and interact closely with the people including the PRIs. In order to give a fillip to the programme, the Government has deployed senior officers from the civil secretariat and the field to different districts under this programme.

Budgam has 296 Panchayat halqas and in every halqa an officer will be sent to make an assessment of the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions and assess the delivery of services and schemes of the government.

During the week-long programme, the Rural Development Department Budgam will showcase some of its achievements by inaugurating the recently developed playfields/other works through the visiting officers. Besides Gram Sabhas will be organised at halqa level which will be participated by the visiting officer, the official added.