DC B'pora turns 'Ray of Hope' for neglected Hajin Township

M T RasoolHajin(Bandipora), Aug 30:
After decades of neglect, a historic Hajin township of Bandipora is all set to get a new life under the Special Development Plan prepared by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora aimed at improvement in civic amenities and infrastructure development in a time-bound manner.
A ray of hope ascended on the residents of this neglected township after Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary prepared a special development plan and organized first ever in Hajin Awami darbar where no government officials of DC’s rank have ever put their foot on to discuss the problems of the neglected township of Hajin.
“We are happy first any officer arrived at our doorsteps to discuss our problems and hope that Hajin will be developed as desired,” Said an Irfan Parray a local
The sense of victimhood rests heavily on the Hajin considered as one of the oldest towns in the valley. Most of the people who met Rising Kashmir team said that the area is a victim of negative politics besides the emergence of counterinsurgency from the area has a negative impact on the development.
However, it is after decades of continuous neglect that Hajin has now caught the attention of district administration immediately after joining of Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary as 7th Deputy Commissioner of District Bandipora.
He has framed a Special Development Plan to give new life to this neglected township which apparently gives a look of a war-ridden habitation with damaged roads, messy drainage system, wrecked electric poles in a narrow jammed market loaded with heaps of garbage.
This century’s old town earlier known for trade and transit point where from Haj pilgrims used to prepare for journey according to locals was caught in nuisances of many kinds from the birth of counterinsurgency (Ikhwan) to negative politics.
“From the year 1992 none of the officer of top-level from administration visited this area to inquire about the public issues, earlier they were afraid of Counterinsurgents now they fear militants roaming in open,”said, locals. But the jubilant people in the area who attended first Awami darbar organized by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal said that they are happy and hope that their area (Hajin) will be developed on modern lines.
To develop this neglected township of the district Deputy commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary prepared and reviewed the Special Development Plan for Hajin town aimed at improvement in civic amenities and infrastructure development in a time-bound manner.
DC had continuous meetings of all district officers and outlined time-bound developmental interventions to redress public grievances related to power supply, potable drinking water, roads network, improvement in lanes and drains, health, irrigation and flood control sectors.
Shahid also dwelled on special projects for the development of sports infrastructure and Library cum Counselling center for students.
According to the plan 200 dust-bins and 100 street lights will be approved for Municipal Committee Hajin apart from completion of 4 Community Sanitary Complexes. An amount of Rs 25 Lakh additional amount was earmarked for development of lanes apart from Rs 17 Lakh already sanctioned for 7 works. Deadline of September 15 was fixed for completion of remaining 168 IHHL.
According to the plan details available with Rising Kashmir PWD will take up improvement in major roads to be completed by October end meanwhile PMGSY Division has been directed for expeditious completion of tendering process. Hajin-Ajas road will be completed to the Metaling stage while 2KM stretch on Hajin-Sumbal road has been taken up for resurfacing.
“Tenders have also been floated for Hajin-Madhvan-Makhdoomyar and Manasbal, Hajin-Ajas road which will be taken up in September” Deputy Commissioner Shahid Chowder said
“Work is being started in the construction of Mini Secretariat at Hajin and a Library-Cum-Counselling Centre stands sanctioned for Hajin” DC said, adding “18 playfields have been approved for Hajin block to be constructed in next 3 months. A number of works related to potable drinking water supply including 3 filtration plants, protection work along river/roads, augmenting lift schemes, development of power infrastructure, ITI, Tehsil Complex, pending education buildings and other projects were also finalized in the meeting”
To materialize the special development plant for Hajin township Deputy Commissioner convened a day-long darbar. Shahid appealed people to cooperate with field functionaries of administration to achieve the targets mentioned in the special development plan.
According to the plan the work on drainage network at the cost Rs 11 crore, four WSS at the cost of Rs 10.98 crore, Rs 18 crore CHC Hajin, Rs 2.74 ITI Hajin, Rs 1.45 crore PHC Madwan, besides, up gradation of tiled paths, lanes, drains, street lights and other works are at the different stages of completion.
DDC Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that the Hajin town will get full attention and all the officers have been directed to further the development works in view of the special development plan.
DC said that that he will spend one day in every month in the area to ensure proper and time-bound developmental work in the area.