DC B’pora tours rural areas to inspect snow clearance operations

Bandipora, February 08:
Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday toured rural areas to review essential services and snow clearance operations, besides obtaining public feedback in this regard.
He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Bandipora Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Tehsildar (headquarters) Mubashir Saleem Nazki, officials of Rural Development, PHE, PDD and other senior officials of the district.
Dr Choudhary visited various villages including Kaloosa, Onagam, Mangnipora, Quil, Malangam and other adjoining areas. He took stock of snow clearance operations, restoration of electricity and availability of essential commodities. He interacted with the public at various places and heard their grievances besides passing on spot directions for its redressal.
He said all the men and machinery have been put on high alert in the district and the snow clearance operations are going on to ensure all major link roads are cleared on war footing basis to make them through for the general public across the district. He said all the main roads have been cleared till Thursday evening.
He said the Mechanical Engineer Department has put 14 Snow Cats in service across the district to clear the snow besides machinery of various Municipalities.
The DC said several roads in towns were cleared manually by field staff of Municipal Committees of various towns of the district. He lauded the efforts of the field staff in clearing the roads quickly and also appreciated the efforts of the JKPDD field staff who worked round the clock during adverse weather conditions to repair the transmission lines to restore electricity.
Earlier the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the stock position of ration in the district. Officials said that there is an availability of 18564.83 Quintals of rice in Bandipora district except for Gurez valley while 5900 cylinders were distributed among customers in the first week of February.
It was given out that in Gurez valley the ration has been distributed in advance up to the month of March while 8557.26 quintals of rice, 29590 litres of Kerosene and 5750 LPG cylinders are stocked in the Gurez valley.
Dr Choudhary said in Snowbound Gurez area Sub-Divisional Magistrate is monitoring the snow clearance operations and all major roads in Tulail, Dawar and adjoining areas are being cleared on priority so that people don’t suffer.
He said the administration has set up a control room in the Mini Secretariat Bandipora and urged the people to contact on phone numbers 01957-225322, 01957-225276, 7006526985, 9797151356.