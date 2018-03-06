DC B’pora kick-starts BBBP campaign

Bandipora:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora Sajad Hussain Monday kick-started a15-day-long Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign.
The campaign has been started by the Department of ICDS in collaboration with Education and Health Department.
It was given out that during the campaign number of awareness camps, rallies and seminars would be conducted in the District on the district level, block level and village level across the district. The aim of the campaign is to sensitize general public about the value of girl child and her education, child sex ratio (CSR) and eliminate all forms of discrimination against the girl child in the district.
The DDC, on the occasion, stressed for launching a vigorous awareness campaign in the district. He also asked for carrying door to door survey to identify drop out school girls and counsel them for re-enrollment. The DDC said that the community participation should be ensured in all the programmes being conducted during the campaign.
