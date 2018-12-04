DC B’pora interacts with newly-elected municipal councilors

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Dec 03:
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday interacted with the newly elected municipal councilors and assured them all administrative support to ensure implementation of developmental projects in respective municipalities
Dr Choudhary urged the councilors to make education and healthcare sector their priority area and stressed on them to take measures for the improvement of education infrastructure in their respective wards by developing Model Primary Schools, Middle Schools and AnganwariCentres.
He also stressed on improving the standards of education by taking steps to improve the teaching-learning process in the schools. He urged the councilors to come up with suggestions to improve the education sector which is the basic need for a society to grow.
He said the government is soon going to release funds for the municipalities for taking up various developmental projects and urged the councilors to focus on proper Plan Formulation besides adhering to financial code. He said the Public involvement; participatory planning is important for the implementation of various developmental projects so that every single members of the society feels to be part of the development.
He stressed on maintaining sanitation, improving lanes and drains, ensuring planned constructions in towns, development of parks and recreational places for the people, ensuring proper street lighting, regular supply of pure drinking water besides adopting zero tolerance for encroachments.
The Deputy Commissioner assured all the administrative support to them during the implementation of various developmental projects for the towns and urged them to work with dedication to improve the living standards of the people of the town.
He said the government will soon hold training programs for the councilors wherein they will be given awareness about various schemes of the government besides informing them about the powers vested in them.
The meeting was attended by all the councilors and chairmen of various municipal committees of the district, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Executive Officers of various Municipalities and other senior officers of the district.