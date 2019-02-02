DC B’pora interacts with civil service aspirants

Bandipora, February 01:
Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Friday interacted with the students and civil services aspirants and shared his experiences and important tips with them.
He shared his journey of cracking the examination and recommended the students to have a proper time table for studies and maintain consistency in it. He asked the students to select subjects wisely so that they can score better.
The 2008 batch IAS officer, Dr Choudhary said proper planning plays a key role in preparing for the examination. He said an aspirant should ensure that the entire syllabus for prelims and mains including optional should be completed two months in advance and follow the time table strictly.
He urged the aspirants to be a good listener and develop critical thinking, besides regularly updating their general knowledge.
Dr Choudhary said the candidates of the valley can easily crack any competitive exams if guided properly as they possess a good IQ. He said a candidate needs to be confident to succeed.
He stressed on the need to maintain consistency and dedication to crack the prestigious exams. “The only thing lacking is timely guidance. If we have good mentors and start preparing in time, there is no doubt many more students will crack the examination", he added.
He advised students not to get disheartened in case they face failure in their first or second attempt and said that failure should act as a motivation to work harder.
Dr Choudhary also replied to the queries of the aspirants about choosing subjects, maintaining time table and other related tips.
He assured them that his doors will be always open for them for any guidance regarding the exams. He said he will arrange more guest lecturers for them from other states so that they can prepare better to crack their exams.