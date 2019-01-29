DC B’pora inaugurates One-Stop Centre for Women

Bandipora, January 27:
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday inaugurated One-Stop Centre-Sakhi established with an aim to provide an array of services, from skill development to psychological assistance to violence affected women under one roof.
Superintendent of Police Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Chief Medical Officer Bandipora Dr Bilkees Mir, District Social Welfare Officer Altaf Hussain and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Bandipora said the One-Stop Centre will be exclusively for the women and will be run by the women staff. He said the centre will serve women affected by violence, in private or at public places, within the family, community or at workplace.
He said the centre will have representatives from health, Education, administration, Police besides the resource persons from various department who will assist the aggrieved womenfolk. He said OSC will also provide awareness about various women-specific schemes besides skill development initiatives and other activities. "The centre would also keep a vigil on issues of drug abuse, rehabilitation, relief, and assistance," he said.