DC B’pora discusses modalities for implementation of ‘Back to Village’ prog

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Friday chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the modalities for implementation of newly launched ‘Back to the Village’ programme slated tentatively in later part of June, 2019.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Joint Director Planning Imitiyaz Ahmad and other senior officers of the district.

The meeting discussed several measures to be taken for the implementation of the program in Panchayats of the district. Under the programme, Panchayats shall be accessed by the Gazetted Officers of the State and each officer shall spend a minimum of 2 days, which includes one night, in the allocated Panchayat.

Threadbare discussions were held with regard to the implementation of the program. Officers of several districts were asked to finalize a proforma for use by the officers during their stay in the Panchayats.

DC said the officers will interact with the people at Panchayat level and take a first- hand account of the issues and problems of the people and will give a report to the administration for the redressal of grievances.

He asked the officers to finalize the schedule of the program, design, content of the program and also decide upon the activities to be undertaken during the Programme by various departments including Rural Development, Education, Health, Power Development, Agriculture and allied sectors besides R&B.

He said a template needs to be formed for the convenience of the officers who shall visit the Panchayats and asked the officers to come up with a comprehensive plan so that all the 151 Panchayats of the district are covered.