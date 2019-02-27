DC B’pora directs early completion of maternity hospital

Bandipora, February 26:
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza Tuesday reviewed the functioning of R&B, PMGSY and BEACON and directed to expedite the work to complete major public interest projects.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of construction of Maternity Hospital Mantrigam, Girls Hostel funded by RMSA, Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel Bandipora and Arin-Nadihal road funded under CRF. He stressed on expediting the works on these projects and set deadlines for the completion of these projects.
Mirza directed the R&B division Bandipora and SSD Gurez to complete the modalities for taking up the work on recently approved 32 kilometers Khandyal-Athwatoo road project costing Rs 62 crore. He also directed R&B Department to frame a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for up-gradation of Sopore-Bandipora.
The meeting also discussed issues related to Srinagar-Bandipora, Bandipora-Gurez road, Hakbara-Safapora road, Khandyal-Kaisar road and other major roads of the district besides the roads maintained by BEACON.
The DDC reviewed the pace of developmental works at various locations and instructed the concerned departments for speeding up the developmental works in order to ensure timely completion of the projects.