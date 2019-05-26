DC B’la visits GDC exam centre, reviews facilities

May 26, 2019 |

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo accompanied by concerned officers today visited Government Womens' College Baramulla, where Central University of Kashmir had established center for their entrance examination for admission in different courses.

As many as 466 candidates out of 618 appeared in the entrance examination. The examination was conducted in three different sessions.

On the occasion, DC interacted with students and enquired about the facilities being provided to them. He also directed the concerned authorities to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner and stressed for providing every facility to the candidates.

Pertinent to mention that, special transport facility was arranged by District administration at different venues so that the candidates could reach the exam centre conveniently.