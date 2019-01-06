DC Bla takes stock of essential services, snow clearance

Baramulla, January 05:
Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash today visited District Hospital and Sub District Hospital Sopore to review the Medicare facilities being provided to the patients.
The DC was accompanied by ADC Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, Chief Medical officer Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo, SE PDD, SE PHE, AD FCS&CA and various other Officers from line department.
During his visit, the DC visited various wards of the hospitals and took stock of various facilities being provided to the patients. He also interacted with various patients to enquire about the services being provided to them during which he stressed for facilitating better healthcare to the Patients.
Moreover, the DC also paid visit to Baramulla and Sopore towns to review the situation in the aftermath of the recent snowfall. He also took stock of the snow clearance process and stressed for snow clearance of all main roads and inner links so that the people will not face any inconvenience.
Later DC chaired a meeting of officers at Dak Bungalow Sopore to review the arrangements for snow clearance measures and availability of other essential services including food grains, health care facilities, drinking water and power supply.
Meetings was attended by ADC Baramulla, Sopore SE PDD, SE PHE, AD FCS&CA, EXENs of PHE, R&B, PDD and various other officers.
Threadbare discussion was held with respect to the availability of essential commodities besides providing uninterrupted power and water supply during the winter season. The DC stressed upon the officers to ensure the clearance of all roads blocked by the recent snowfall. He directed the officers of PDD to provide the power supply to the consumers as per curtailment schedule.
On the occasion, the meeting was informed that all important roads and inner links have already been cleared and 90% of the electricity has been restored in the District. It was also informed that adequate ration supply have been made available besides LPG and other essential commodities.