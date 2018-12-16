About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC B'la reviews progress under Ayushman Bharat

Baramulla, December 15:

 District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash today chaired a meeting to review the progress under Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADC Farooq Ahmad Baba, Director Planning AG Malik, CMO Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo BMOs and other concerned functionaries.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to speed up the process and ensure completion of targets within next two weeks. He also directed for organising awareness camps in remote and far flung areas to mobilise people so that the benefits of the scheme could reach to the deserving. He asked the concerned to encourage people to visit common service centers (CSC) for registration and getting the golden card.

