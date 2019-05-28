DC B’la reviews implementation of PMAY-U

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo Monday chaired a meeting of concerned officers in his to review the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Urban (PMAY-U), a centrally sponsored scheme which aims at ensuring housing for all upto 2022.

On the occasion, a detailed discussion on various components of PMAY including Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction or Enhancement (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Credit Linked Subsidiary Scheme (CLSS) and In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) was held wherein the DDC impressed for working with dedication so that the goal of housing for all is achieved within the fixed timeframe. He directed the concerned officers to submit details of beneficiaries who have received any installments.

Meanwhile, it was decided that a Technical Monitoring Committee shall be constituted to review the mission on fortnight basis. It was also decided that a City Level Technical Cell shall be constituted to ensure that that the beneficiaries who do not come under the eligible criteria shall be substituted by actual beneficiaries.

Moreover, Executive Officers appraised the meeting about various issues hampering the process of implementation during which the DDC assured to resolve the issues in a time bound manner.

Executive Officers, various concerned officers among others attended the meeting.