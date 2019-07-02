About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC B’la issues advisory to curb fake SOS calls on social media

 Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla G N Itoo today issued an advisory to curb the menace of fake SOS calls, appeals and videos through social media posted by some people for financial help on account of different ailments and other problems. For this purpose, bank accounts are being opened and made viral to lure the common masses for depositing the amount in their accounts.
In order to curb such illicit practice in the district, the deserving persons or their NOK’s shall get proper permission from ADC Baramulla (For Tehsil Baramulla, Wagoora, Kareeri, Narwav) ADC Sopore and SDM Gulmarg/Uri/Pattan in respect of their territorial jurisdiction. The designated permitting authorities shall issue permission only in favour of deserving after going through medical documents and other sources of income.
The bank authorities have also been directed not to open bank account for the aforesaid purpose unless requisite permission is issued by the designated authorities. Moreover, the deserving (permit holder) shall make viral the copy of permission issued by the concerned designated authority for verification purposes. Police authorities shall keep close vigil on all such SOS calls, appeals and videos to take immediate action against such violation if any, the advisory reads.

