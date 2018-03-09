DC B’la discusses revision of stamp duty rates

Baramulla:
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Nassir Ahmad Naqash today chaired a meeting to discuss revision of stamp duty rates for the district.
Additional Development commissioner Mohammad Qasim Wani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bashir Ahmad Bhat, SE R&B and other concerned were present in the meeting.
It was informed that the Sub- Divisional Level Committees shall collect data about prevailing market rates of land and property and furnish the same to the District Level Committee for consideration and making of appropriate recommendation to the Divisional Commissioner for finalization of the rates.
The DC directed all the Sub District Level Committees to immediately finalize their reports after taking into consideration all the parameters and latest sale deed registered including prevailing market rates in their respective areas.
He also directed the Sub-division Committee to bring the stamp duty rates as far as possible in alignment with market value rate so that process of land acquisition for various developmental activities does not get delayed.
