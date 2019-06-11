DC B’la chairs grievance camp at Wagoora

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today chaired a public grievance camp at Watergam Wagoora where he listened to the public grievances. The camp marked the participation of various delegations, deputations and other representatives of Wagoora and its adjoining areas.

Various delegations and deputations put forth their grievances and demands and sought their timely redressal.

A delegation of Wagoora demanded the strengthening of Tehsil Office infrastructure for better delivery of public services. They also demanded deputing Patwaris in their respective halqas at earliest. Other demands of the delegation included the timely release of payments under MGNREGA, playground for Wagoora and other public importance works in the area.

A delegation of Kalantra demanded power receiving Station for the village so that uninterrupted power supply is ensured in the area. They also demanded macadamization of various link roads, up-gradation of infrastructure in various educational institutions etc. Other demands raised during the camp include up-gradation of Fresthar Middle School to High School, up-gradation of High School Saloosa to Higher Secondary School, dumping site for Wagoora, anti-encroachment drives for retrieval of state land, the functioning of Mungam-Wagoora filtration plant, ATM facility etc.

Meanwhile, DDC gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also passed on spot directions to the concerned officers for redressel of various grievances and directed them to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed in a time bound manner. He reiterated that administration is committed to strengthen rural infrastructure and Nodal officers will be appointed for every village for the purpose. Moreover, he said that district administration will organize such camps in different areas so that various problems and demands of the people are projected before the concerned authorities.

